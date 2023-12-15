Clint Eastwood promises to watch Jigarthanda Double X

By Express News Service

After a successful theatrical run, Jigarthanda Double X is continuing to make noise even after its OTT release. The film, which recently started streaming on Netflix, has caught the attention of the legendary Clint Eastwood.

The Karthik Subbaraj directorial, which primarily focuses on cinema and nature, also doubled up as a tribute to the Hollywood icon. In the film, Raghava Lawrence’s character from the film Aliyus Caeser is an ardent Eastwood fan, and the film has several references to the veteran and his classics.

Recently, an X user tagged Eastwood to let him know of the existence of such a tribute, besides urging him to watch it.

He wrote, “Dear Clint Eastwood, We are Indians. We made a Tamil movie called Jigarthanda Double X. It's available on Netflix. We have given you a great tribute in the whole movie. We made some animated scenes like you at a young age. Please watch it once you get some time.”

Replying to the same, the handlers of Eastwood’s X account wrote, “Hi. Clint is aware of this Movie and he states he will get to it upon the completion of his New Film. Juror 2. Thank You.”An elated Karthik Subbaraj penned a heartfelt note in which he called the film his “heartfelt dedication to Clint Eastwood on behalf of millions of his fans in India.”

He also sounded eager to hear from the legend after he watched the film. The director ended the note by thanking all those who helped the film reach Eastwood. Also starring SJ Suryah, Nimisha Sajayan, Naveen Chandra and Sanchana Natarajan, the film was both a critical and commercial success.

Meanwhile, Eastwood is working on his final film as a director, Juror 2. Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, Zoey Deutch and Kiefer Sutherland star in the film, which is backed by Warner Bros and scripted by Jonathan Abrams.

