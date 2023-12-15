Dwayne Johnson to star in 'The Smashing Machine'

By Express News Service

Actor Dwayne Johnson will be portraying the role of iconic MMA fighter Mark Kerr in the upcoming film The Smashing Machine. The film will be attached to A24, marking the actor’s first collaboration with the banner.

The film will be written and directed by Benny Safdie who has been developing the project along with Dwayne. It is to be noted that a documentary on the same topic and title, was released by HBO in 2002, detailing the career and personal struggles of the MMA professional.

The Smashing Machine will be backed by A24 along with Dwayne and Dany Garcia’s banner Seven Bucks Productions, Benny’s Out for the Count, Eli Bush and David Koplan.

“Dwayne and Benny are singular talents, and their shared vision for Mark’s inspiring story is electrifying. We are deeply honoured to have their trust as collaborators in bringing this incredibly special project to life,” Noah Sacco of A24 was quoted as saying.

