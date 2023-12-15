Home Entertainment English

‘I don’t have any resistance in doing intimate scenes’: Pankaj Tripathi

Helmed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the mystery thriller also stars Sanjana Sanghi, and Parvathy Thiruvothu in key roles. eaming on ZEE5.

By Express News Service

Pankaj Tripathi recently starred in Kadak Singh, a psychological thriller. In the film, the actor has an intimate scene with Bangladeshi actor Jaya Ahsan.

Talking about his experience of shooting the scene, Pankaj stated, “I don’t have any resistance towards doing intimate scenes. I always consider the director’s intention behind any intimate scene. If the director aims to create a sensation, then it becomes difficult for me to engage.”

“However, my scene in Kadak Singh is different - it is just like poetry; our director has shot it artistically. The dialogues in that scene are also profound,” he added. Helmed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the mystery thriller also stars Sanjana Sanghi, and Parvathy Thiruvothu in key roles. eaming on ZEE5.

