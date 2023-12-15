Home Entertainment English

Naomi Scott cast in horror 'Smile' sequel

 Attached to Paramount Pictures, the sequel is helmed by Parker Finn with Temple Hill serving as the producer. It is set to hit screens on October 18, 2024, in time for Halloween.

Hollywood actress Naomi Scott

By Express News Service

Actor Naomi Scott has been cast in the upcoming sequel of the horror film Smile. Naomi is known for playing the role of Princess Jasmine in Aladdin

Smile, which was released in 2022, was directed by Parker in his directorial debut. The film is based on his short film Laura Hasn’t Slept and revolves around therapist Rose Cotter, who begins to experience haunting instances after she witnesses the suicide of her patient. However, the details of what the sequel will revolve around are kept under wraps.

