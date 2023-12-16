Good Omens renewed for third season

By Express News Service

Prime Video has renewed its series Good Omens, starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant, for third and final season. The British series is based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s international bestselling novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch. The shooting for the third season will commence soon in Scotland.

“Good Omens has checked every box for a clever, witty, and funny comedy that not only made it a success on Prime Video, but also made ‘goodness’ watchable and fun thanks to Neil and Terry’s immense creativity. The final season is sure to be packed with the same dynamic energy that our global customers have come to enjoy,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios.

The show’s first season came out in May 2019, followed by a second season in July this year. “Now in Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren’t talking,” Gaiman said. The third season is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, BBC Studios Productions, the Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.

