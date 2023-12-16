Home Entertainment English

Good Omens renewed for third season

The final season is sure to be packed with the same dynamic energy that our global customers have come to enjoy,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios.

Published: 16th December 2023 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Michael Sheen and David Tennant in a still from Good Omens season 2

By Express News Service

Prime Video has renewed its series Good Omens, starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant, for third and final season. The British series is based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s international bestselling novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch. The shooting for the third season will commence soon in Scotland.

“Good Omens has checked every box for a clever, witty, and funny comedy that not only made it a success on Prime Video, but also made ‘goodness’ watchable and fun thanks to Neil and Terry’s immense creativity. The final season is sure to be packed with the same dynamic energy that our global customers have come to enjoy,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios.

The show’s first season came out in May 2019, followed by a second season in July this year. “Now in Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren’t talking,” Gaiman said. The third season is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, BBC Studios Productions, the Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Good Omens Michael Sheen David Tennant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp