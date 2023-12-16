WATCH | Apple TV releases teaser trailer of documentary series on Messi

By Express News Service

Apple TV+ released the teaser trailer of its upcoming documentary series Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend, focusing on the iconic footballer Lionel Messi. The four-part documentary will be released on February 21, 2024.

“In his own words, Lionel Messi tells the definitive story of his incredible career with the Argentina national football team, providing an intimate and unprecedented look at his quest for a legacy-defining World Cup victory,” reads the synopsis.

The series will also feature personal interviews to date with Messi, conversations with teammates, coaches, competitors, fans and commentators talking about the impact he created.

Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend is executive produced by Tim Pastore, Patrick Milling Smith, Brian Carmody, Matt Renner, Jenna Millman and Juan Camilo Cruz. The series is produced by SMUGGLER Entertainment and in association with Pegsa.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

