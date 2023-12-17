'Everybody Loves Raymond' reboot out of the question, says Ray Romano 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Popular sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond" will not be getting a reboot, says its lead star and producer Ray Romano.

The show, which ran on CBS from 1996 to 2005 spanning nine seasons, centred on the life of an Italian-American everyman named Raymond 'Ray' Barone, a sportswriter for Newsday living with his family on Long Island.

Romano, who played the title role in the series, addressed the possibility of a reboot on the talk show "Real Time With Bill Maher".

"As far as a reboot, well, it's now out of the question because unfortunately the parents are gone: Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts," the actor said.

Boyle and Roberts portrayed Romano's parents Frank and Marie Barone on the sitcom.

Roberts died in 2016, while Boyle died in 2006, shortly after the show ended.

Reboots are never as good, said Romano, adding "We want to leave with our legacy with what it is."

The 65-year-old actor said he and creator-showrunner Philip Rosenthal wanted to pull the plug on "Everybody Loves Raymond" in season eight.

"The rest of the cast was happy to go on, but myself and Phil Rosenthal, who ran the show, we wanted it to end in season eight, because we just felt it, we felt it (was) time," he recalled.

The sitcom also starred Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, Monica Horan, Madylin Sweeten, Sawyer Sweeten and Sullivan Sweeten.

