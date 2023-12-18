Home Entertainment English

'Wednesday' spinoff in the works, will center on Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester

The Uncle Fester series is said to be in very early development at this stage, with the writers still needing to figure out the story.

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in one of the episodes from 'Wednesday'.

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in one of the episodes from 'Wednesday'. (Photo | Netflix)

By Express News Service

Following the first season's success, Netflix is developing a spinoff centred on Uncle Fester.

As per a report by Bloomberg, the Wednesday spinoff project will follow Uncle Fester, who was introduced in the first season of Wednesday and portrayed by Saturday Night Live alumni Fred Armisen.

The Uncle Fester series is said to be in very early development at this stage, with the writers still needing to “figure out the story, the company needs to negotiate contracts with talent, and the schedules of the individuals must align.” But, the show is likely high on the priority list for Netflix, who are now “eager to establish a pipeline of Addams Family programs to build off the success of Wednesday,” according to the report.

Based on the character Wednesday Addams from the Addams Family, a multimedia franchise created by American cartoonist Charles Addams, the series is created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. The first season consists of eight episodes.

The official description of the first season read, Wednesday "attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore." 

Apart from Jenna, the show's first-season cast includes Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, and Jamie McShane, among others.

