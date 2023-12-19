Guy Pearce to lead Charles Williams’ 'Inside'

By Express News Service

2018 Palme d’Or winner Charles Williams, who bagged the coveted award for his short film All These Creatures, is now making his full-length feature film debut with Inside, an Australian crime-thriller and coming-of-age film. Memento-fame actor Guy Pearce is set to play the lead and has wrapped shooting for the flick.

The film will see Australia’s most hated criminal take a young man who is transferred from a juvenile home to an adult jail under his wing as the former is set to be free on parole soon. As a fatherly bond develops between them, it is suggested that even the worst of men have some amount of good in them, which may also be the cause of their downfall.

Cosmo Jarvis and debutant Vincent Miller will feature as leads alongside Pearce. Toby Wallace, Tara Morice, Chloe Hayden, and Michael Logo form the supporting cast of Inside. The film’s production happened in Melbourne, Australia.

Marian Macgowan is producing Inside under the Macgowan Films banner along with Kate Glover for Never Sleep Pictures. Thomas M Wright will serve as the executive producer of the feature. With filming wrapped, a release date for the film is yet to be announced.

