It's raining sequels and prequels! From 'Deadpool 3' to 'Mufasa', 10 Hollywood releases to watch in 2024

Anna Mariam Ittyerah By

Online Desk

As someone who is really bad at keeping resolutions, I surprised myself this year by religiously following one -- to watch a new movie everyday. The year started off with a few disappointments but soon enough I was satisfied with a couple of bangers. But my top 10 favourite films of 2023 can wait for another day. For now, let's dive right in and find out what to expect from 2024.

1. Deadpool 3: Shawn Levy's superhero film will unite Ryan Reynolds' titular character with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine from the X-Men franchise. Two of my favourite characters for many reasons but the primary one is how freaking cool they are! The trailer hints at a common enemy which probably has a connection to Professor X and the mutants. Additionally, Jennifer Garner will be seen reprising her role of Elektra in the film.

2. Dune Part 2: A direct sequel to Denis Villeneuve's 2021 Oscar-nominated epic starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. The second installment also sees Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Léa Seydoux among others. The delay from its original release date this year came after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

3. Joker: Folie a Deux: Everyone's favourite Joker sure is Heath Ledger but let's not disregard my man Joaquin Phoenix (Her, Beau Is Afraid) who bagged so many awards for his performance. The actor who was last seen in the spectacle-filled action epic Napoleon will be returning as Batman's titular archnemesis. Another surprise in store for us is that Lady Gaga will be playing the Clown Prince of Crime's co-conspirator Harley Quinn.

4. Kung Fu Panda 4: Who says I'm too old for animated movies? I will definitely be watching this in theatres come what may! The story revolves around our Dragon Warrior Po (Jack Black) who embarks on a new adventure in the quest for inner peace. He is joined by a new character played by Awkwafina and has to go up against a new antagonist in The Chameleon, an evil shapeshifting sorceress who can copy the kung fu of others by absorbing their abilities. The character will be essayed by none other than Viola Davis.

5. Inside Out 2: Disney is back with a sequel for this gem! The first part was about a teenage girl named Riley who goes through a whirlwind of emotions, from joy, anger, and disgust to fear and sadness. Each of the emotions was personified and was shown indulging in adventures and conversations. The teaser indicates that there will be a new set of emotions on board and one of them is anxiety.

6. Mean Girls: I watched the trailer and did a little bit of research before getting excited. Sorry to burst your bubble but although this movie may look like a remake of the 2004 comedy, the new interpretation isn’t quite that. Written by Tina Fey (who also wrote the original and makes an appearance in this film), this is an adaptation of the stage musical Mean Girls, which was itself an adaptation of the original film. Angourie Rice plays the new girl, Cady Heron, while Reneé Rapp takes on the role of head Mean Girl Regina George.

7. Arthur the King: While randomly scrolling past YouTube, I came across this movie's trailer and soon enough added it to my watchlist. Based on Swedish extreme athlete and author Mikael Lindnord's 2017 book 'Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed The Jungle To Find A Home', it stars Mark Wahlberg who meets his four-legged companion Arthur while taking part in an adventure racing competition. Will there be waterworks? Most likely. Is that stopping me? HELL NO.

8. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse: The infamous Marvel movie character Spider-Man aka Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is making a comeback in what I'd call one of the best-animated movie franchises, which is none other than the 'Spider-Verse'. This will be the final instalment of the animation series where we'll get to see what happens next after that cliffhanger in Across the Spider-Verse.

9. Mufasa: The Lion King: The prequel to 2019's live-action The Lion King, which was directed by Oscar winner Barry Jenkins. This film's story will tell the rise of Mufasa to one of the greatest kings in the history of Pride Land. The Lion King, a remake of the 1994 animated classic and one of my childhood favourites, used innovative techniques to create photorealistic animals and African landscapes.

10. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: This prequel is the fifth entry in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller’s Mad Max franchise. The trailer shows a young Furiosa as she comes into her own after being taken away from the Green Place of Many Mothers and is immersed into a sinister world. Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in this dystopian action-adventure film.

