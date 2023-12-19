Peaky Blinders to get two spin-off series

By Express News Service

The critically and commercially acclaimed period crime drama series, Peaky Blinders, wrapped up its sixth season in February, 2022. While it was reported to be the final season, creator Steven Knight revealed that the series will continue in “another form”.

Now, sources reveal that two Peaky Blinders spin-offs are currently in the works. One spin-off will revolve around 20th-century Boston and will follow the Shelby family’s business ventures. The second spin-off will be based on the Shelby family matriarch Polly Gray, which was played by late actor Helen McCrory. The series might show the early years of Polly.

In a recent interview, actor Cillian Murphy, who plays Thomas Shelby in the series, revealed that he is open to the idea of returning to the world of Peaky Blinders. Creator Steven Knight had revealed that a Peaky Blinders film is also in production and will have a theatrical release in 2024.

