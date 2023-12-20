Christopher Nolan: 'Oppenheimer is literally the most successful film I’ve ever made'

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan explained why the Cillian Murphy-starrer Oppenheimer is his most successful film to date. He also talked about the movie business. The filmmaker struck box office gold with Oppenheimer this year. Nolan is now looking back at the year and giving his take on the cinema landscape as of now.

“I’ve just made a three-hour film about Robert Oppenheimer, which is R-rated and half in black-and-white – and it made a billion dollars. Of course, I think films are doing great,” Nolan said in an interview with Empire. “The crazy thing is that it’s literally the most successful film I’ve ever made.”

He continued: “I’ve been doing this for 20 years and in the United Kingdom, it’s my highest-grossing film. So, I feel great about the state of the movie business based on my own experience. But also based on seeing other movies break out, seeing audiences come back.”

Oppenheimer is based on the life of Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist who is called the ‘father of the atomic bomb’ and his role in the Manhattan Project during World War II. Oppenheimer has been credited as the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory, a place known for assembling bombs.

Cillian Murphy stars as the titular character, marking his debut as a lead in Nolan’s films. He has earlier appeared in the director’s Inception, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and Dunkirk, to name a few. It also stars Gary Oldman, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh, among others.

