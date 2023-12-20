Home Entertainment English

Jude Law and Alicia Vikander’s Firebrand to release in June 2024

Firebrand is based on Elizabeth Fremantle’s 2013 novel Queen’s Gambit, the film will revolve around the last months of Hendry VIII, portrayed by Jude, with Alicia playing his wife.

Published: 20th December 2023 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2023 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Jude Law and Alicia Vikander in Firebrand

Jude Law and Alicia Vikander in Firebrand

By Express News Service

Firebrand, the historical thriller film starring Jude Law and Alicia Vikander, which had a premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, is set to release on June 21, 2024. The film will coincide with the release of Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders and a Universal film yet to be revealed.

Firebrand is based on Elizabeth Fremantle’s 2013 novel Queen’s Gambit, the film will revolve around the last months of Hendry VIII, portrayed by Jude, with Alicia playing his wife.

It is directed by Karim Aïnouz, and written by Henrietta Ashworth and Jessica Ashworth. Others part of the cast include Eddie Marsan, Sam Riley, Simon Russell Beale and Erin Doherty.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jude Law Alicia Vikander Firebrand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp