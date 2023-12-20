Jude Law and Alicia Vikander’s Firebrand to release in June 2024

By Express News Service

Firebrand, the historical thriller film starring Jude Law and Alicia Vikander, which had a premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, is set to release on June 21, 2024. The film will coincide with the release of Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders and a Universal film yet to be revealed.

Firebrand is based on Elizabeth Fremantle’s 2013 novel Queen’s Gambit, the film will revolve around the last months of Hendry VIII, portrayed by Jude, with Alicia playing his wife.

It is directed by Karim Aïnouz, and written by Henrietta Ashworth and Jessica Ashworth. Others part of the cast include Eddie Marsan, Sam Riley, Simon Russell Beale and Erin Doherty.

