Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach get married after 12 years of dating, two kids, and 'Barbie'

Filmmakers Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are married. The couple tied the knot in New York City Hall after 12 years of dating each other. The Barbie director shared information with people backstage at Billy Joel’s Madison Square Garden concert on Tuesday night.

Greta, 40, and Noah, 54, met while they filmed the movie Greenberg in 2010. They started dating in 2011. They got engaged in 2020.

The news comes after a busy year for the couple who co-wrote the Barbie screenplay and announced that they quietly welcomed a second son, a baby boy.

"The little guy is sleeping through the night. But I'm still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I'm slightly in a twilight state," the Lady Bird director had told Elle UK earlier this year.

They became parents to their first child, Harold Ralph Gerwig Baumbach (four), in March 2019.

Baumbach also shares son Rohmer, 12, with his former wife Greenberg co-writer Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Noah told Vogue that December why he likes to work alongside Greta. "I think the pleasure of writing for us is that it seeps into everything. I'd show her a cut of my movie, and then a few months later, I'm watching her movie. I don't want to sound sickeningly happy, but it's a truly great thing to watch someone you love make something and love the thing they make. I don't know how else to say it without saying great a lot," he told the outlet.

In 2020, both of them were individually nominated for the Oscars. While Baumbach was nominated for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay for his film Marriage Story, Gerwig was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for Little Women, which she also directed.

Gerwig and Baumbach most recently worked on the record-breaking Barbie, which they co-wrote and she directed. They had written Barbie during the pandemic, not knowing if it would ever actually get made. In a “60 Minutes” interview from earlier this year, Baumbach said that Gerwig signed them up to write it without telling him and he even tried to get out of it. His attempts, he laughed, were unsuccessful because “Greta was persistent and Greta saw something,” he said.

The film became a cultural phenomenon and the highest grosser of the year, with over $1.4 billion in ticket sales, as well as a presumed Oscar contender.

In addition to working on their own projects, the duo has frequently collaborated in a writing, directing or acting capacity on films, including White Noise, Frances Ha and Mistress America.

(With inputs from Express News Service, AP and PTI)

