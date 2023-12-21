Home Entertainment English

Jason Statham's 'The Beekeeper' to debut in Indian theatres in January 2024

YouTube screengrab from the trailer of 'The Beekeeper' starring Jason Statham.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Actor Jason Statham's action thriller "The Beekeeper" will be released in Indian theatres on January 19, 2024, PVR INOX Pictures announced on Thursday.

Filmmaker David Ayer, known for movies "Street Kings", "End of Watch", "Suicide Squad", "Bright" and "Fury", has directed the movie from a script by Kurt Wimmer.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR INOX Pictures Ltd, said the company is excited to bring the movie for Indian audiences.

"We at PVR INOX Pictures are equally delighted and excited to announce the Indian premiere of 'The Beekeeper,' featuring the widely acclaimed Jason Statham.

"Following his superhit work in films like 'Fast and Furious' series, 'Operation Fortune', 'The Meg 2', the much-anticipated release of 'The Beekeeper' promises a movie experience like no other, with screenings in theatres and IMAX," Gianchandani said in a statement.

"The Beekeeper" follows the story of Adam Clay (Statham), a former member of the covert group 'The Beekeepers.

"After retiring to a peaceful life tending to his bees, Adam is thrust back into action when his elderly neighbour falls victim to a sinister scam," the official plotline read.

The film also stars Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver, Phylicia Rashad and Jeremy Irons.

