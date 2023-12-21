Martin Scorsese to receive Berlin Film Festival Lifetime Award

By Express News Service

Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese is all set to receive the Honorary Golden Bear Lifetime Achievement Award at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival.

The filmmaker, who most recently directed Killers of the Flower Moon, will be honoured in an award ceremony at the Berlinale Palast on February 20, 2024, the festival announced on Thursday. With the award, he will join other winners such as Steven Spielberg, Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen and Dustin Hoffman.

Considered amongst the greatest filmmakers in world cinema, Scorsese has directed over 70 films, including classics such as Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, Cape Fear, The Age of Innocence, Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street and The Irishman.

“For anyone who considers cinema as the art of shaping a story in such a way that is both completely personal and universal, Martin Scorsese is an unmatched role model,” festival directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a statement. They described Scorsese as “a good friend of the festival.”

The festival noted that he “is also very committed to historical film heritage,” pointing to his support of extensive restoration work with the Film Foundation.

His recent film Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese earned more than USD 150 million at the worldwide box office.

From a screenplay penned by Eric Roth and Scorsese, the film is based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name. Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

The film which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival before releasing in theatres, boasts a star ensemble including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, among others.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

