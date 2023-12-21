Netflix’s Zero Day adds Angela Bassett and others

By Express News Service

Earlier, we reported that Robert De Niro will be featured in Netflix’s limited series Zero Day.

The streamer has now added Angela Bassett, Dan Stevens, Matthew Modine, Bill Camp and McKinley Belcher III.

Further, Clark Gregg, Gaby Hoffman and Mark Ivanir are already on board as guest stars.

The series marks De Niro’s first lead role in a Television series.

Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen and Connie Britton round out the supporting cast of Zero Day.

De Niro will feature as George Mullen, a complicated former President, in Zero Day. He is made to come out of retirement and head a commission that looks into a devastating cyberattack.

Eric Newman, Michael S Schmidt and Noah Oppenheim are behind the six-part thriller series. The production for Zero Day began in New York recently.

Netflix also announced that Bassett will essay the role of the sitting President, who, out of loyalty for Mullen, appoints him as the head of the commission.

Stevens will be Mullen’s strongest opposer and critic as a cable news host. Modine will be the speaker of the House, while Belcher guides the commission as lead investigator. With the director of the CIA being essayed by Camp, Gregg and Hoffman will be seen as billionaires. Lastly, Ivanir will feature as Mullen’s confidant and an intelligence operative.

The series is set to be helmed by Lesli Linka Glatter announced.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Earlier, we reported that Robert De Niro will be featured in Netflix’s limited series Zero Day. The streamer has now added Angela Bassett, Dan Stevens, Matthew Modine, Bill Camp and McKinley Belcher III. Further, Clark Gregg, Gaby Hoffman and Mark Ivanir are already on board as guest stars. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The series marks De Niro’s first lead role in a Television series. Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen and Connie Britton round out the supporting cast of Zero Day. De Niro will feature as George Mullen, a complicated former President, in Zero Day. He is made to come out of retirement and head a commission that looks into a devastating cyberattack. Eric Newman, Michael S Schmidt and Noah Oppenheim are behind the six-part thriller series. The production for Zero Day began in New York recently. Netflix also announced that Bassett will essay the role of the sitting President, who, out of loyalty for Mullen, appoints him as the head of the commission. Stevens will be Mullen’s strongest opposer and critic as a cable news host. Modine will be the speaker of the House, while Belcher guides the commission as lead investigator. With the director of the CIA being essayed by Camp, Gregg and Hoffman will be seen as billionaires. Lastly, Ivanir will feature as Mullen’s confidant and an intelligence operative. The series is set to be helmed by Lesli Linka Glatter announced. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp