Teo Yoo cast in 'The Recruit S2' as series regular

By Express News Service

The makers of the second season of The Recruit have cast Teo Yoo as a series regular. The actor was seen in Past Lives and Love To Hate You.

Yoo will essay the character of Jang Kyun, a “clever and driven South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent” who is highly skilled with a “subversive sense of humor and willing to go to any lengths to protect those he cares about”.

The Recruit was created by Alexi Hawley with Doug Liman, Gene Klein, David Bartis, Adam Ciralsky, Charlie Ebersol and Julian Holmes serving as executive producers.

It is a spy adventure series which follows a CIA lawyer (Noah Centineo) who becomes involved in an international conflict and associated with dangerous parties.

