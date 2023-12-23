'The Summer I Turned Pretty' star Christopher Briney all set to play Aaron Samuels in 'Mean Girls'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor and TV host Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in the 2004 teen comedy film, 'Mean Girls' shared his piece of advice for Christopher Briney as he will be essaying the role of Aaron in the upcoming film, 'Mean Girls', reported People.

In an interview with People, Bennett (42), offered words of encouragement to 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' star.

Bennett played Aaron Samuels in the original 2004 film opposite Lindsay Lohan. The upcoming film reimagining is an adaptation of the 2018 Broadway musical.

"I'm super excited for the movie musical. I love that this movie has transcended multiple generations because of the writing of Tina Fey," said Bennett.

"I think the new musical movie is gonna be fantastic, and I hope that the new Aaron makes the character his own because it's his time to interpret the character," he added.

While Bennett has yet to see the film, he claimed he saw it on Broadway with his husband Jaymes Vaughan. "What's so funny is Mean Girls has such a gay cult following," Bennett shared. "The fact they took a movie that has such a gay cult following and made it a musical, the fans are going to go crazy. So I'm very excited."

"We saw Renee Rapp on Broadway. Holy cow. Her voice is insane," Vaughan added.

According to People, the main cast for the new Mean Girls was announced in December 2022; Senior Year actress Angourie Rice is set to star as Cady Heron, and Rapp, a singer and Sex Lives of College Girls star, will reprise her Broadway role as Regina George. Auli'i Cravalho, the voice actress behind 2016's Moana, will play Janis, and Jaquel Spivey, from Broadway's A Strange Loop, will play Damian. Avantika and Bebe Wood are set to play Regina's Plastics cohorts, Karen and Gretchen.

'Mean Girls' is releasing in theatres on January 12, 2024.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

WASHINGTON: American actor and TV host Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in the 2004 teen comedy film, 'Mean Girls' shared his piece of advice for Christopher Briney as he will be essaying the role of Aaron in the upcoming film, 'Mean Girls', reported People. In an interview with People, Bennett (42), offered words of encouragement to 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' star. Bennett played Aaron Samuels in the original 2004 film opposite Lindsay Lohan. The upcoming film reimagining is an adaptation of the 2018 Broadway musical.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "I'm super excited for the movie musical. I love that this movie has transcended multiple generations because of the writing of Tina Fey," said Bennett. "I think the new musical movie is gonna be fantastic, and I hope that the new Aaron makes the character his own because it's his time to interpret the character," he added. While Bennett has yet to see the film, he claimed he saw it on Broadway with his husband Jaymes Vaughan. "What's so funny is Mean Girls has such a gay cult following," Bennett shared. "The fact they took a movie that has such a gay cult following and made it a musical, the fans are going to go crazy. So I'm very excited." "We saw Renee Rapp on Broadway. Holy cow. Her voice is insane," Vaughan added. According to People, the main cast for the new Mean Girls was announced in December 2022; Senior Year actress Angourie Rice is set to star as Cady Heron, and Rapp, a singer and Sex Lives of College Girls star, will reprise her Broadway role as Regina George. Auli'i Cravalho, the voice actress behind 2016's Moana, will play Janis, and Jaquel Spivey, from Broadway's A Strange Loop, will play Damian. Avantika and Bebe Wood are set to play Regina's Plastics cohorts, Karen and Gretchen. 'Mean Girls' is releasing in theatres on January 12, 2024. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp