Cause of death of veteran actor Ryan O'Neal revealed

O'Neal was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012 and chronic leukemia in 2001.

Published: 24th December 2023 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2023 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Star dedicated to actor Ryan O 'Neal at Hollywood's walk of fame. (Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Love Story" star Ryan O'Neal died of "congestive heart failure", according to his death certificate. The cause of death was revealed two weeks after the Hollywood veteran died on December 8 at the age of 82.

The underlying cause was cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle. No other cause was listed, reported The Blast website after obtaining the certificate issued by Los Angeles County.

O'Neal was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012 and chronic leukemia in 2001.

His credits included an Oscar-nominated role in the 1970 romantic tragedy "Love Story" and starred in "What's Up Doc?" and "The Main Event" with Barbra Streisand.

He also featured in the 1973 comedy "Paper Moon" with his daughter Tatum O'Neal. O'Neal also starred in the Fox crime drama "Bones" as a recurring character.

He is buried at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park near the University of California, Los Angeles.

Ryan O'Neal Cause of Death

