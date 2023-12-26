Dave Chappelle’s The Dreamer to release on New Year’s Eve 

By Express News Service

Comedian-actor Dave Chappelle has announced that his new comedy special will be releasing on Netflix this New Year’s Eve. Titled The Dreamer, the special was announced with a teaser featuring veteran actor Morgan Freeman’s voice-over.

The comedy special was filmed at the historic Lincoln Theater in Washington DC. Stan Lathan, who directed all the seven Netflix specials of Dave Chappelle, has also directed The Dreamer. Chappelle’s Netflix specials Sticks and Stones (2019) and Equanimity and The Bird Revelation have both received a total of three Emmy Awards.

He also received a fifth Grammy nomination for his Netflix special, What’s in a Name. The stand-up comedian last appeared in a guest role in Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born. Chappelle received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour in 2019.



