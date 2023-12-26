Home Entertainment English

Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver trailer is here 

The film will premiere on Netflix on April 19, 2024.

Published: 26th December 2023 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2023 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Rebel_Moon_Part_2

A snippet from the teaser of Rebel Moon Part two. (Videograb)

By Express News Service

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming second part of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon. Titled Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver, the film will premiere on Netflix on April 19, 2024.

The first part debuted on Netflix a few days ago, it follows a soldier, Kora, who happens to discover a community on a farming moon Veldt.  The film is based on a screenplay that Snyder co-wrote with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad. Netflix has produced the film in collaboration with Grand Electric along with Zack Snyder and his wife Deborah Snyder's production house, The Stone Quarry.

The cast of Rebel Moon is led by Sofia Boutella, along with Fra Fee, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher, Anthony Hopkins, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, Cleopatra Coleman, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, and Sky Yang among others.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rebel Moon The scare giver Part two Zack Snyder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp