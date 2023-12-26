Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver trailer is here 

By Express News Service

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming second part of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon. Titled Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver, the film will premiere on Netflix on April 19, 2024.

The first part debuted on Netflix a few days ago, it follows a soldier, Kora, who happens to discover a community on a farming moon Veldt. The film is based on a screenplay that Snyder co-wrote with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad. Netflix has produced the film in collaboration with Grand Electric along with Zack Snyder and his wife Deborah Snyder's production house, The Stone Quarry.

Rebel Moon Spoiler Alert



Here is your first look at Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver. Premiering April 19th, 2024. pic.twitter.com/K5ukDHfYhC December 25, 2023

The cast of Rebel Moon is led by Sofia Boutella, along with Fra Fee, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher, Anthony Hopkins, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, Cleopatra Coleman, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, and Sky Yang among others.

