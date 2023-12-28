Home Entertainment English

Feel fortunate to have wide resonance: Actor Adarsh Gourav

Published: 28th December 2023 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Moving from a small town to a mega city like Mumbai was challenging but Adarsh Gourav believes it honed him as an actor by giving him a chance to connect with people from different walks of life.

The Jamshedpur-born actor made his acting debut as a child star in My Name is Khan and went on to feature in Sridevi-starrer Mom before finding international fame with his lead role in The White Tiger. 

He also starred in TVF’s teen comedy series, Hostel Daze and Netflix show Guns and Gulaabs (from The Family Man directors Raj and DK). “I had a fairly simple life. Then I was overnight forced to move to Mumbai, which was never planned. I had to adapt to a completely new city, to take in its culture, to take its way of life. I feel that it gave me a wide perspective of life in general, like what it is to come from a small town and experience big city life,” Gourav told PTI in an interview.

“I feel fortunate to meet people from different walks of life and I feel I’m naturally an empathetic person. So, I can relate to a wide spectrum of people. Like, if I’m playing an Indian-American in Alien, or playing Balram in White Tiger or Neil Pereira from Bandra in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, they are all different from me but I can relate to all of these characters. It doesn’t feel like an impossibility,” he added.

Earlier, he shared a still from the film featuring himself, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and other team members. The note read, “The journey of transforming into Neil and playing him has been one of the most satisfying processes as an actor. Thank you, Arjun Varain Singh, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti for believing in me to pull this off Kho Gaye Hum Kahan releases on the 26th of December on Netflix.”

Helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a ‘coming-of-digital-age’ story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media. Set in Mumbai, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which is now streaming on Netflix, chronicles the lives of three best friends together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions.
 

