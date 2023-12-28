'Twisters' spin-off is completely an original story: Glen Powell

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Twisters, a sequel to the 1995 film Twister is in the works with Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, and Daryl McCormack, among others, as part of the cast. Recently, Powell said that the upcoming spin-off of the hit film is a completely original story. Backed by Warner Bros Pictures, Frank Marshall, and Pat Crowley, Twisters is directed by Lee Isaac Chung.

In a recent interview, Powell spoke about wrapping up filming for the Twisters sequel, while also assuring that this spin-off is not a reboot. ''It’s definitely not a reboot. We’re not trying to recreate the story from the first one. It’s a completely original story. There are no characters from the original movie back, so it’s not really a continuation."

The original Twister revolved around storm chasers as they ran after the most powerful tornados. The film starred Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Carey Elwes and Philip Seymour Hoffman, among others. The 1996 film received multiple Oscar nominations in the visual effects and sound categories.

