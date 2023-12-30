Home Entertainment English

Actor Gary Oldman calls his performances in the Harry Potter films “mediocre”

Speaking in the latest episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast to Josh Horowitz, he said, “I think my work is mediocre in it. 

Published: 30th December 2023 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2023 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Gary Oldman

By Express News Service

Actor Gary Oldman who played the role of Sirius Black in the Harry Potter film franchise, opened up about his performance and shared how he thinks his work was “mediocre”.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast to Josh Horowitz, he said, “I think my work is mediocre in it. The actor also said that he would have played the role in a different way or improved had he known what was coming in the future Harry Potter films, like how Alan Rickman who played Professor Snape knew. “Maybe if I had read the books like Alan, if I had got ahead of the curve, if I had known what’s coming, I honestly think I would have played it differently,” he said.

Gary also revealed how hard of a critic he is to himself. “It’s like anything, I think if I sat and watched myself in something and said, ‘My God, I’m amazing,’ that would be a very sad day, because you want to make the next thing better.” Gary portrayed the role of Sirius Black in three installments of Harry Potter. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gary Oldman Harry Potter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp