Actor Gary Oldman calls his performances in the Harry Potter films “mediocre”

Actor Gary Oldman who played the role of Sirius Black in the Harry Potter film franchise, opened up about his performance and shared how he thinks his work was “mediocre”.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast to Josh Horowitz, he said, “I think my work is mediocre in it. The actor also said that he would have played the role in a different way or improved had he known what was coming in the future Harry Potter films, like how Alan Rickman who played Professor Snape knew. “Maybe if I had read the books like Alan, if I had got ahead of the curve, if I had known what’s coming, I honestly think I would have played it differently,” he said.

Gary also revealed how hard of a critic he is to himself. “It’s like anything, I think if I sat and watched myself in something and said, ‘My God, I’m amazing,’ that would be a very sad day, because you want to make the next thing better.” Gary portrayed the role of Sirius Black in three installments of Harry Potter.

