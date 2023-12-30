Jessica Chastain won’t be starring in Evelyn Hugo adaptation

By Express News Service

Earlier, we reported that Netflix is adapting Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel titled The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, with Leslye Headland helming the film. Ever since the announcements, there have been speculations and hopes for Jessica Chastain to essay the role of Celia St. James in the adaptation. Chastain too said that she was open to playing the role, earlier.

However, in a recent report published on E! News, Chastain has revealed that there’s “Zero possibility” for her to be a part of the project. She said, “I love how excited the fans are. When I was working on Broadway, every single day, they’d be outside, when I was signing, with the books. I just love how wonderful that fan base is.” She further concluded by saying, “I look forward to watching it, and I’m sorry to disappoint everyone out there.”

The book was released in 2017 and went on to become a New York Times bestseller. The book revolves around Hollywood legendary figure Evelyn Hugo who trusts a reporter named Monique Grant to tell her story. As the star recounts her time in show business, fame and her seven marriages, the book focuses on the secrets and lies of her life as it raises an important question of why she chose Monique to tell her story.

The script of the film will be written by Liz Tigelaar, with Jenkins serving as the executive producer. The cast of the adaptation is yet to be announced. The film is currently in the pre-production phase. Meanwhile, Chastain was last seen in Memory, the Michel Franco directorial. She is currently working on Mother’s Instinct, a psychological thriller helmed by Benoît Delhomme, in which she will be seen alongside Anne Hathaway. She also has another film titled, Dreams, in the pipeline.

