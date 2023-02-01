Jason Bateman to direct 'The Pinkerton' for Warner Bros

By Express News Service

Ozark star and Emmy award-winner Jason Bateman is all set to get behind the camera again to direct The Pinkerton. The film was acquired two years ago by Warner Bros. and JJ Abrams’ banner Bad Robot is a supernatural revenge film.

Bateman, Michael Costigan and Hannah Minghella will also be producing the film. There is no information about the cast details of The Pinkerton yet. The Pinkerton is based on a real-life detective agency from the 1850s. Allan Pinkerton, a former deputy sheriff in Illinois set up The Pinkerton National Detective Agency in the United States.

While initially, the agency focussed on railway thefts, their claim to fame came in the 1860s when Allan claimed to have prevented an assassination attempt against President-elect Abraham Lincoln. In turn, this led Pinkerton’s agents to become personal guards for Lincoln during the Civil War.

Bateman, best known for his acting career, has previously directed for both television and films. The dark comedy Bad Words in 2013 is his feature directorial debut. A couple of years later, he directed The Family Fang. He also starred in both of these films. On the Television front, Bateman has helmed Arrested Development, The Outsiders, and Ozark.

