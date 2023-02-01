Home Entertainment English

Jason Bateman to direct 'The Pinkerton' for Warner Bros

The film was acquired two years ago by Warner Bros. and JJ Abrams’ banner Bad Robot is a supernatural revenge film.

Published: 01st February 2023 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Jason Bateman (Photo | AFP)

Jason Bateman (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

Ozark star and Emmy award-winner Jason Bateman is all set to get behind the camera again to direct The Pinkerton. The film was acquired two years ago by Warner Bros. and JJ Abrams’ banner Bad Robot is a supernatural revenge film.

Bateman, Michael Costigan and Hannah Minghella will also be producing the film. There is no information about the cast details of The Pinkerton yet. The Pinkerton is based on a real-life detective agency from the 1850s. Allan Pinkerton, a former deputy sheriff in Illinois set up The Pinkerton National Detective Agency in the United States.

While initially, the agency focussed on railway thefts, their claim to fame came in the 1860s when Allan claimed to have prevented an assassination attempt against President-elect Abraham Lincoln. In turn, this led Pinkerton’s agents to become personal guards for Lincoln during the Civil War.

Bateman, best known for his acting career, has previously directed for both television and films. The dark comedy Bad Words in 2013 is his feature directorial debut. A couple of years later, he directed The Family Fang. He also starred in both of these films. On the Television front, Bateman has helmed Arrested Development, The Outsiders, and Ozark.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jason Bateman The Pinkerton
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp