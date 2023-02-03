John Cena and Zac Efron to star in 'Ricky Stanicky'

By Express News Service

Ricky Stanicky, the upcoming comedy film directed by Peter Farrelly, will star Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler and John Cena.

According to reports, the film’s production is underway in Melbourne, Queensland, Australia. It will premiere on Prime Video.

The story revolves around three friends who make up a fictional character to get out of a tough circumstance. “We are excited to embark on this new project with comedy legend Peter Farrelly,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios, said in a statement.

“With Peter’s expertise and what are sure-to-be hilarious performances from our stellar cast led by Zac Efron, John Cena and Jermaine Fowler, our Prime Video viewers around the world are in store for a bit of mischief and a lot of laughs.”

