Home Entertainment English

Sylvester Stallone lands reality show with wife, daughters titled 'The Family Stallone'

Titled "The Family Stallone", the eight-episode show is a docuseries about the iconic action star.

Published: 03rd February 2023 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone

Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood veteran Sylvester Stallone will make his foray into the reality television world with a show by American streamer Paramount+.

Titled "The Family Stallone", the eight-episode show is a docuseries about the iconic action star, who led popular franchises such as "Rocky", "Rambo", "Expendables" and many other high-octane Hollywood titles.

Stallone, 76, will feature along with wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, reported American news outlet Variety.

"After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad.

"This new series starring Stallone's three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood's most famous families," the official description of the show read.

"The Family Stallone" will be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and will air on Paramount+ later this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sylvester Stallone Paramount The Family Stallone Rocky Rambo
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp