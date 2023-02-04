She’s got jokes

Parishka Gupta By

Express News Service

Stand-up comedian Elena Gabrielle recalls being “the loudest (and, probably, the most annoying) kid, who was in the front row during most school performances”. In love with the stage since she was 5, the Australia-born, Berlin-based artist has—over the years—lived many lives under the spotlight, seamlessly jumping from one stage to the other. Her journey began with musical theatre at Australia’s National Institute of Dramatic Art, which later led her to a Guinness World Record for 24 hours of non-stop burlesque. Eventually, she took to committing herself to stand-up comedy.

Ask her about the constant that helped her switch stages seamlessly, and Gabrielle mentions her love for and steadfast belief in the power of stories, “The main thing I always ask myself before writing or singing or going on stage is ‘What am I trying to say? What is the story?’ Because I believe that stories are powerful; we learn from stories. Whenever I create a show, I try to figure out this first.” Both writing original material and performing cabaret, Gabrielle shares, blends singing and telling stories. “I started stand-up comedy because I felt it was the most challenging art form, to just stand on stage with a microphone and make people laugh,” she says.

New set, new city

Stand-up comedy started out as a fresh stint for Gabriella. However, the artist is now extremely comfortable in this space, globe-trotting almost every other day for performances. As part of the India chapter of her 2023 ‘Addickted’ tour, Gabriella was recently in Delhi. The comedian mentions having the best time presenting her quirky, unconventional self in front of the Indian audience. “I have such a large Indian following from YouTube, and that always surprised me. But in all, honestly, I felt as though much of what I talk about is relevant to many people, regardless of cultural or religious background,” she shares.

Her initial thoughts when she went on the Delhi stage were nothing less than amusing. She recounts, “It felt like Tinder in real life. Normally, I have about 80 per cent women in my audience, but in India, it was the reverse. I loved it though because even if the guys don’t find my jokes funny (when I talk about periods or wanting to be a mother), I know that they are learning, so it is a win-win.”

A funny note

Stand-up comedy is, still, a male-dominated space, but Gabriella has gracefully navigated her way through it. Constantly being concerned with how people perceive your comedy because of your gender, she shares, can hinder the journey of finding your true voice, “I do my comedy for women because, even to this day, there are maybe 10 per cent of comics that are women, let alone who are doing it full-time. I get a lot of hate online, purely because of my gender. But men can do the same material and get praised for it. You [women] definitely have to have a thick skin doing this job. Thus, whenever I am on stage or backstage, I just remember why I am there; for the audience,” she says.

After her first visit to India, Gabriella is now certain that she will be back for more such shows. “Everyone I have met has been so wonderful and the comedy clubs in Delhi and Mumbai [where she also performed] were amazing, I loved meeting so many comedians and the scene here in India is thriving,” she concludes.

TETE-A-TETE

A stereotype you’ve come across in India: It still blows my mind to meet people who are from arranged marriages... It is such a foreign concept to me.

Best food you had in India: Definitely Biryani…it is sooooo (sic) good. It is one of the reasons I came back to India. But, I also tried Sabudana Ki Khichdi, which is now my new obsession.

Favourite spot in Delhi: I’ve to say Happy High Comedy Club and the market surrounding it, as well as Siri Fort.

A hidden talent: I love singing rap songs as opera. If I wasn’t a comedian, I’d become an Opera singer.

Stand-up comedian Elena Gabrielle recalls being “the loudest (and, probably, the most annoying) kid, who was in the front row during most school performances”. In love with the stage since she was 5, the Australia-born, Berlin-based artist has—over the years—lived many lives under the spotlight, seamlessly jumping from one stage to the other. Her journey began with musical theatre at Australia’s National Institute of Dramatic Art, which later led her to a Guinness World Record for 24 hours of non-stop burlesque. Eventually, she took to committing herself to stand-up comedy. Ask her about the constant that helped her switch stages seamlessly, and Gabrielle mentions her love for and steadfast belief in the power of stories, “The main thing I always ask myself before writing or singing or going on stage is ‘What am I trying to say? What is the story?’ Because I believe that stories are powerful; we learn from stories. Whenever I create a show, I try to figure out this first.” Both writing original material and performing cabaret, Gabrielle shares, blends singing and telling stories. “I started stand-up comedy because I felt it was the most challenging art form, to just stand on stage with a microphone and make people laugh,” she says. New set, new city Stand-up comedy started out as a fresh stint for Gabriella. However, the artist is now extremely comfortable in this space, globe-trotting almost every other day for performances. As part of the India chapter of her 2023 ‘Addickted’ tour, Gabriella was recently in Delhi. The comedian mentions having the best time presenting her quirky, unconventional self in front of the Indian audience. “I have such a large Indian following from YouTube, and that always surprised me. But in all, honestly, I felt as though much of what I talk about is relevant to many people, regardless of cultural or religious background,” she shares. Her initial thoughts when she went on the Delhi stage were nothing less than amusing. She recounts, “It felt like Tinder in real life. Normally, I have about 80 per cent women in my audience, but in India, it was the reverse. I loved it though because even if the guys don’t find my jokes funny (when I talk about periods or wanting to be a mother), I know that they are learning, so it is a win-win.” A funny note Stand-up comedy is, still, a male-dominated space, but Gabriella has gracefully navigated her way through it. Constantly being concerned with how people perceive your comedy because of your gender, she shares, can hinder the journey of finding your true voice, “I do my comedy for women because, even to this day, there are maybe 10 per cent of comics that are women, let alone who are doing it full-time. I get a lot of hate online, purely because of my gender. But men can do the same material and get praised for it. You [women] definitely have to have a thick skin doing this job. Thus, whenever I am on stage or backstage, I just remember why I am there; for the audience,” she says. After her first visit to India, Gabriella is now certain that she will be back for more such shows. “Everyone I have met has been so wonderful and the comedy clubs in Delhi and Mumbai [where she also performed] were amazing, I loved meeting so many comedians and the scene here in India is thriving,” she concludes. TETE-A-TETE A stereotype you’ve come across in India: It still blows my mind to meet people who are from arranged marriages... It is such a foreign concept to me. Best food you had in India: Definitely Biryani…it is sooooo (sic) good. It is one of the reasons I came back to India. But, I also tried Sabudana Ki Khichdi, which is now my new obsession. Favourite spot in Delhi: I’ve to say Happy High Comedy Club and the market surrounding it, as well as Siri Fort. A hidden talent: I love singing rap songs as opera. If I wasn’t a comedian, I’d become an Opera singer.