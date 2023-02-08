Dichen Lachman joins next ‘Apes’ movie

Home Entertainment English

The latest addition to the cast of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is Severance actor Dichen Lachman. The role in which she will be featuring is still kept under wraps.

Published: 08th February 2023

A still from the 'Planet of the Apes' franchise

A still from the 'Planet of the Apes' franchise (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

The latest addition to the cast of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is Severance actor Dichen Lachman. The role in which she will be featuring is still kept under wraps. Helmed by Wes Ball, the film is written by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. 

Dichen will join other cast members, including, Freya Allan, Owen Teague, William H. Macy, and Kevin Durand, who have already begun filming in Australia. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will serve as a new chapter in the franchise. 

It is set in the aftermath of War for the Planet of the Apes. Lachman is best known for playing a wellness counsellor in Severance. Her other acting credits include Jurassic World Dominion, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. among others. 

Kingdom of the Planet of Apes also stars Eka Darville, Kevin Durand, Travis Jeffery, Neil Sandilands, Sara Wiseman, Lydia Peckham, and Ras-Samuel Weld A’abzgi.

