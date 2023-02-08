Joseph Bologne biopic gets release date

By Express News Service

The upcoming biographical drama Chevalier, distributed by Searchlight Pictures, has set a new release date. The film, which was to premiere originally on April 7, will now be released on April 21, in theatres only.

Chevalier is based on the life of an extraordinary violinist and composer, sometimes described as Black Mozart; French-Caribbean musician Joseph Bologne. Joseph was an important historical figure who defied racial norms and ended up becoming one of the greatest musical prodigies of the era.

Chevalier not only focuses on the drama in Joseph’s life history but is also a fascinating tale of the history of classical music. Joseph was the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner. He rose to heights in French society as a composer before an ill-fated love affair. The violinist-composer and fencer eventually had a falling out with the Queen of France Marie Antoinette, and her court.

The upcoming film stars Kelvin Harrison Jr, Minnie Driver, Samara Weaving, Maron Csokas, Lucy Boyton, Alec Newman, Sian Clifford, Alex Fitzalan, and Ronke Adekoluejo. Chevalier debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022 receiving critical acclaim.

Directed by Primetime Emmy Award-winner Stephen Willaims, the film is written by Atlanta and Stefani Robinson. Kris Bowers has composed the music for Chevalier, which is produced by Element Pictures and distributed by Searchlight Pictures.



The upcoming biographical drama Chevalier, distributed by Searchlight Pictures, has set a new release date. The film, which was to premiere originally on April 7, will now be released on April 21, in theatres only. Chevalier is based on the life of an extraordinary violinist and composer, sometimes described as Black Mozart; French-Caribbean musician Joseph Bologne. Joseph was an important historical figure who defied racial norms and ended up becoming one of the greatest musical prodigies of the era. Chevalier not only focuses on the drama in Joseph’s life history but is also a fascinating tale of the history of classical music. Joseph was the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner. He rose to heights in French society as a composer before an ill-fated love affair. The violinist-composer and fencer eventually had a falling out with the Queen of France Marie Antoinette, and her court. The upcoming film stars Kelvin Harrison Jr, Minnie Driver, Samara Weaving, Maron Csokas, Lucy Boyton, Alec Newman, Sian Clifford, Alex Fitzalan, and Ronke Adekoluejo. Chevalier debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022 receiving critical acclaim. Directed by Primetime Emmy Award-winner Stephen Willaims, the film is written by Atlanta and Stefani Robinson. Kris Bowers has composed the music for Chevalier, which is produced by Element Pictures and distributed by Searchlight Pictures.