Bosch spinoffs based on two characters in the works 

Two new series set within the Bosch universe are being developed at Amazon Studious. The shows are being developed based on the Michael Connelly characters Jerry Edgar and Renee Ballard. Jamie Hector played the role of Jerry Edgar throughout the seven-season run, while Renee Ballard has never been featured onscreen before. Jamie Hector will most probably be reprising his role as Jerry in the new show.

The original Bosch series ran for seven seasons on Prime Video until 2021. It has become the longest-running Amazon series to date, and therefore the move to create spinoffs is not unexpected. Bosch: Legacy, the spinoff series, debuted on Amazon Freevee in 2022 and saw Titus Welliver return as Harry Bosch. The second season of the series is scheduled to release in the fall of 2023.

In the Jerry Edgar show, he will be seen on an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami. In Miami, he is forced to balance his new life while being chased by his mysterious past in the gritty underbelly of the city. Michael Connelly will executive produce the series along with Larry Andries.

Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate of Fabel Entertainment will executive produce, with Jasmine Russ co-executive producing. The Renee Ballard show will see the detective taking over the LAPD’s new cold case division. Michael will also executive produce the Ballard show along with Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood. Bastin and Aouate will also executive produce via Fabel, with Russ again co-executive producing.

