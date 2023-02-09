Home Entertainment English

Bosch spinoffs based on two characters in the works 

Two new series set within the Bosch universe are being developed at Amazon Studious.

Published: 09th February 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Bosch 

A still from the series

By Express News Service

Two new series set within the Bosch universe are being developed at Amazon Studious. The shows are being developed based on the Michael Connelly characters Jerry Edgar and Renee Ballard. Jamie Hector played the role of Jerry Edgar throughout the seven-season run, while Renee Ballard has never been featured onscreen before. Jamie Hector will most probably be reprising his role as Jerry in the new show. 

The original Bosch series ran for seven seasons on Prime Video until 2021. It has become the longest-running Amazon series to date, and therefore the move to create spinoffs is not unexpected. Bosch: Legacy, the spinoff series, debuted on Amazon Freevee in 2022 and saw Titus Welliver return as Harry Bosch. The second season of the series is scheduled to release in the fall of 2023. 

In the Jerry Edgar show, he will be seen on an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami. In Miami, he is forced to balance his new life while being chased by his mysterious past in the gritty underbelly of the city. Michael Connelly will executive produce the series along with Larry Andries. 

Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate of Fabel Entertainment will executive produce, with Jasmine Russ co-executive producing. The Renee Ballard show will see the detective taking over the LAPD’s new cold case division. Michael will also executive produce the Ballard show along with Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood. Bastin and Aouate will also executive produce via Fabel, with Russ again co-executive producing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bosch universe Amazon Studious
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp