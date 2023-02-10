Home Entertainment English

Steve Coogan to star in 'The Penguin Lessons' adaptation

The Penguin Lessons will be produced by Robert Walak along with partners in 42 Rory Aitken and Ben Pugh.

Published: 10th February 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Steve Coogan

Hollywood actor Steve Coogan

By Express News Service

Steve Coogan will star in an adaptation of The Penguin Lessons, a bestselling memoir, for a production company. The adaptation will be directed by Oscar nominee Peter Cattaneo.

Written by Tom Michell, The Penguin Lessons (2016) is the memoir of his time teaching English at an Argentinian boy’s school in the late 70s. It was a time when the country recovered from the fall of Juan Perón’s regime. During this time, Juan Salvador, a Magellanic penguin Michell adopted when it was hurt in an oil accident, remained by his side constantly. The story follows Michell and Juan Salvador as they develop relationships with Michell’s students, some of whom seemed unteachable, and as they gain valuable life lessons from one another.

The Penguin Lessons will be produced by Robert Walak along with partners in 42 Rory Aitken and Ben Pugh. Jeff Pope wrote the script, and he will executive produce with partners in 42 Josh Varney, Josh Horsfield, and author Michell. At the forthcoming European Film Market, The Penguin Lessons will be for sale.

Meanwhile, Steve Coogan’s next appearance will be in the upcoming BBC drama The Reckoning, which will feature him as Jimmy Savile, a well-known British TV presenter whose public demeanour concealed a long list of heinous sex offences.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Steve Coogan The Penguin Lessons Peter Cattaneo
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp