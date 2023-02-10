Steve Coogan to star in 'The Penguin Lessons' adaptation

By Express News Service

Steve Coogan will star in an adaptation of The Penguin Lessons, a bestselling memoir, for a production company. The adaptation will be directed by Oscar nominee Peter Cattaneo.

Written by Tom Michell, The Penguin Lessons (2016) is the memoir of his time teaching English at an Argentinian boy’s school in the late 70s. It was a time when the country recovered from the fall of Juan Perón’s regime. During this time, Juan Salvador, a Magellanic penguin Michell adopted when it was hurt in an oil accident, remained by his side constantly. The story follows Michell and Juan Salvador as they develop relationships with Michell’s students, some of whom seemed unteachable, and as they gain valuable life lessons from one another.

The Penguin Lessons will be produced by Robert Walak along with partners in 42 Rory Aitken and Ben Pugh. Jeff Pope wrote the script, and he will executive produce with partners in 42 Josh Varney, Josh Horsfield, and author Michell. At the forthcoming European Film Market, The Penguin Lessons will be for sale.

Meanwhile, Steve Coogan’s next appearance will be in the upcoming BBC drama The Reckoning, which will feature him as Jimmy Savile, a well-known British TV presenter whose public demeanour concealed a long list of heinous sex offences.

