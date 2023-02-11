Liam Neeson to star in 'The Riker’s Ghost' 

By Express News Service

Liam Neeson will be reuniting with director Neil Jordan for the upcoming prison escape thriller, The Riker’s Ghost. He will be playing a convict in prison who is forced to help a terrorist escape after his lawyer is kidnapped. His character is the only prisoner who knows a way to escape.

The Riker’s Ghost will mark a follow-up to his 100th film Marlowe. Neil Jordan was the director of Marlowe as well. The screenplay of The Riker’s Ghost is penned by Jordan, Sean O’Keefe, and Brian Rudnick.

Alan Moloney from Parallel Films, who produced Marlowe, will be producing The Riker’s Ghost as well. Steve Richards from Endurance Media will also be a producer, and Endurance Media will also finance the film. Director Rupert Wyatt will be a producer for The Riker’s Ghost. Jake Katofsky and Susan Mullen will co-produce the film.

Liam Neeson is known for his role in Steven Spielberg’s 1993 Oscar-winner Schindler’s List. His popularly known works include Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Taken, Michael Collins, Les Misérables, Batman Begins, Kinsey, Clash of the Titans, and The Chronicles of Narnia series. His upcoming films, Retribution, In The Land Of Saints and Sinners, and Thug, are in different stages of production.

The filming for The Riker’s Ghost is scheduled to begin in September. No potential release window has been announced yet.

