Phoebe Dynevor to headline 'Wichita Libra'

Wichita Libra starts with Frannie Jacobs (Phoebe) having fled rural Kansas for Chicago to start a new life, in the aftermath of a triple murder in her hometown.

Published: 11th February 2023 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Phoebe Dynevor will be headlining the upcoming thriller Wichita Libra which will be director Henry Dunham’s sophomore film. Produced by Jay Van Hoy, the film is currently in pre-production and is expected to begin filming this year.

Wichita Libra starts with Frannie Jacobs (Phoebe) having fled rural Kansas for Chicago to start a new life, in the aftermath of a triple murder in her hometown. 10 years later, she finds herself going back to her hometown to decode a cryptic letter her brother left behind before his death.

The letter suggests that the wrong man was charged with the crime that tore her community and family apart all those years ago and that an anonymous missing woman could clear his name. Dynevor’s latest feature, Fair Play, was acquired in Sundance by Netflix for $20 million. 

