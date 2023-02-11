Home Entertainment English

Spider-Man Noir live-action series to be developed by Amazon

Sources informed Variety that the show will be set in its own universe. The main character of the series will not be Peter Parker.

Spider-Man

Spider-Man

By Express News Service

The latest reports suggest that a Spider-Man Noir live-action series is in the works at Amazon. According to Variety, the yet-to-be-titled series is set to follow an older, grizzled superhero in 1930s New York City. 

Sources informed Variety that the show will be set in its own universe. The main character of the series will not be Peter Parker. It may be noted that Oren Uziel will serve as writer and executive producer on the Spider-Man Noir show.

The show is said to be developed by Uziel along with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and former Sony boss Amy Pascal, who all executive produce.

Uziel’s recent work includes writing a screenplay for the romantic comedy feature The Lost City featuring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. In 2009, the Spider-Man Noir comics originally debuted as part of the Marvel Noir universe. The reports also note that the upcoming Amazon show will be the first live-action iteration of Spider-Man Noir.

