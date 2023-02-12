Home Entertainment English

'Rocket Boys 2' to arrive on SonyLIV in March 

Written and directed by Abhay Pannu, the first season of the Hindi period drama premiered on SonyLIV on February 4, 2022.

Published: 12th February 2023 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

'Rocket Boys 2'

A still from the teaser of the series 'Rocket Boys 2' (Photo | YouTube)

By PTI

MUMBAI: SonyLIV on Sunday announced that the much-awaited second season of its popular series "Rocket Boys" will arrive on the streaming platform in March.

The streamer posted the teaser of the upcoming chapter on its official YouTube page.

According to the official synopsis, amidst global conflict and enemies charging our borders, India becoming a nuclear nation was the only deterrent to imminent threats of war.

"Witness the incredible journey of India's greatest scientists shaping a new era where no one dared to challenge their country's sovereignty," stated a press release.

Through the lives of nuclear physicists Homi Bhabha (Jim Sarbh) and Vikram Sarabhai (Ishwak Singh), the first instalment of 'Rocket Boys' mapped the scientist's efforts in nuclear science and space programme while also showcasing an India on the cusp of freedom in the 1940s to a newly independent country trying to find its feet on the world stage.

The series also stars Arjun Radhakrishnan, Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Namit Das, Saba Azad, and Charu Shankar.

Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films & Emmay Entertainment, "Rocket Boys" is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, and Madhu Bhojwani.

