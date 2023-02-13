It’s a wrap up for Saw X    

By Express News Service

Saw X, the latest film in the Saw franchise has wrapped up filming, the film’s director announced on Saturday. Director Kevin Greutart, who also directed Saw 3D and Saw VI, revealed that the cast and crew wrapped filming on February 10 in Mexico City.

Saw X’s timeline will reportedly be set between the original Saw and Saw II. There are no other details about the plot of the upcoming slasher film. Saw X will see the return of John Kramer played by Tobin Bell, the original Jigsaw, reprising his role as the franchise’s villain. Also, actress Shawnee Smith will reprise her role as Amanda Young.

Along with Bell and Smith, the cast will include Synnove Lund, Steven Brand, Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez, Octavia Hinojosa, Joshua Okamoto, and Michael Beach. Saw X is written by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg. Lionsgate returns to produce the film with producers Mark Burg, Oren Koules, Ulrich Maier, and Erick Ahedo. Saw X will be the tenth instalment in the franchise, and it is currently slated for release on October 27.

