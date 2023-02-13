Home Entertainment English

Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show

The baby bump that was visible in the tight clothes she wore under her baggy red jumpsuit set off a wave of social media speculation that she might be pregnant again.

Published: 13th February 2023

By PTI

ARIZONA:  Rihanna was pregnant with her second child as she performed her Super Bowl halftime show Sunday.

The singer's representative confirmed the pregnancy shortly after she ended her 13-minute set at Super Bowl 57.

She hovered high at times as she performed a number of hits including "We Found Love," "Diamonds" and "Work" during a halftime break between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Rihanna, 34, has a nine-month-old son with rapper A$AP Rocky.

During her media preview Thursday, Rihanna said she was initially unsure about taking on the challenge of performing during a time when she was three months postpartum and wondered "should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this."

"But when you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything," Rihanna said.

"The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages of the world. As scary as that was because I hadn't been on stage in seven years, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all".

Rihanna said had to figure out how to fit some of her biggest songs into her 13-minute set.

"The setlist was the biggest challenge," she said.

"That was the hardest, hardest part. Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate, that's what this show is going to be. It's going to be a celebration of my catalogue in the best way that we could have put it together."

A nine-time Grammy Award-winner, Rihanna has 14 No.1 Billboard Hot 100 hits, including "We Found Love", "Work," "Umbrella" and "Disturbia".

