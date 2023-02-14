Ben Affleck’s 'Air' to release on April 5

By Express News Service

The trailer of 'Air', the upcoming film about the partnership between basketball player Michael Jordan and Nike, was released by the makers during the Super Bowl annual final playoff game. The film, directed by Ben Affleck, hits screens on April 5.

According to the trailer, the film is about how Sonny Vaccaro, the marketing genius, steered Nike Inc. to rope in Jordan for the first sneaker deal. It also gives a glimpse of how Air will focus on Vaccaro’s ambitious dreams before achieving the Jordan-Nike partnership and Deloris’ (Jordan’s mother) involvement in the deal.

According to the makers, “This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.”

Viola Davis is Michael’s mother Deloris Jordan, Matt Damon plays a Nike executive and Ben is Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

