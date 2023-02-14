Home Entertainment English

Ben Affleck’s 'Air' to release on April 5

The trailer of Air, the upcoming film about the partnership between basketball player Michael Jordan and Nike, was released by the makers during the Super Bowl annual final playoff game.

Published: 14th February 2023 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck

By Express News Service

The trailer of 'Air', the upcoming film about the partnership between basketball player Michael Jordan and Nike, was released by the makers during the Super Bowl annual final playoff game. The film, directed by Ben Affleck, hits screens on April 5.

According to the trailer, the film is about how Sonny Vaccaro, the marketing genius, steered Nike Inc. to rope in Jordan for the first sneaker deal. It also gives a glimpse of how Air will focus on Vaccaro’s ambitious dreams before achieving the Jordan-Nike partnership and Deloris’ (Jordan’s mother) involvement in the deal.

According to the makers, “This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.” 

Viola Davis is Michael’s mother Deloris Jordan, Matt Damon plays a Nike executive and Ben is Nike co-founder Phil Knight. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ben Affleck Michael Jordan Nike
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp