Michael Keaton’s Batman returns in first 'The Flash' trailer

The first trailer of The Flash was released on Sunday during the Super Bowl.

Published: 14th February 2023

A still from the trailer of the movie 'The Flash'

The first trailer of The Flash was released on Sunday during the Super Bowl. The film is one of the remaining DC films developed before the takeover of James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-heads of DC Studios. They have now begun restructuring the DC Extended Universe.

Starring Ezra Miller, the trailer of The Flash explores the main plot points of his next, and maybe last adventures as the Flash. The trailer shows that Barry Allen uses his super-speed powers to travel back in time to save his mother, who was murdered when he was still a little boy.

Unfortunately, he inadvertently messes with the timeline as time travel is dangerous, and ends up visiting alternate dimensions where he can’t differentiate between friends and enemies. The story is based on the Flashpoint comics.

The Flash also stars Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as different versions of Batman. Directed by Andy Muschietti, the film’s screenplay is penned by Christina Hodson. The film’s cast also includes Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdú, and Ron Livingston. Sasha Calle also shows up as Supergirl. Social media stars Rudy Mancuso and Saoirse-Monica Jackson are also involved in the project in undisclosed roles. The Flash is slated for release on June 16, 2023.

