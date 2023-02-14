Orlando Bloom to star in psychological thriller 'The Cut'

Home Entertainment English

Actor Orlando Bloom is set to headline the upcoming psychological thriller The Cut.

Actor Orlando Bloom is set to headline the upcoming psychological thriller The Cut. The actor will play the role of a retired boxer who chooses to suspend his retirement so as to defend his championship title. Besides starring, Orlando will also be the executive producer of the film.

While describing Orlando’s character, the report by Collider described him as a determined person to hold his title “through a gruelling and unsanctioned weight cut program with a coach who knows no limits, alienating himself from reality and loved ones, as he spirals out of control.” The makers are yet to announce other cast members. The Cut will go on floors in Nevada from summer.

