'The Boys' creator confirms Season 4 is not final

By Express News Service

Speculations were rife that the Prime Video series The Boys’ season four would be regarded as the final season of the series. Taking to Twitter, Eric Kripke, the showrunner, penned a note dismantling the speculation. He also confirmed that the series would have other seasons even after the fourth one.

“Cause you’re asking! We’ve been shooting since late August, and I’m here to prep & direct the Season 4 finale. No, not the series finale; there will be more! Most importantly, Season 4 premieres in our discernible reality at some point in the future,” Eric Kripke wrote on Twitter.

Kripke had earlier revealed that the fourth season’s final episode is titled Assassination Run, written by Jessica Chou and David Reed. The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers.

The show stars Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Chace Crawford, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, and Karen Fukuhara in lead roles. Rosemarie Dewitt, Rob Benedict, Elliot Knight, and Simon Pegg have been added as cast members for the 4th season. The release date of the series is yet to be revealed.

Speculations were rife that the Prime Video series The Boys’ season four would be regarded as the final season of the series. Taking to Twitter, Eric Kripke, the showrunner, penned a note dismantling the speculation. He also confirmed that the series would have other seasons even after the fourth one. “Cause you’re asking! We’ve been shooting since late August, and I’m here to prep & direct the Season 4 finale. No, not the series finale; there will be more! Most importantly, Season 4 premieres in our discernible reality at some point in the future,” Eric Kripke wrote on Twitter. Kripke had earlier revealed that the fourth season’s final episode is titled Assassination Run, written by Jessica Chou and David Reed. The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers. The show stars Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Chace Crawford, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, and Karen Fukuhara in lead roles. Rosemarie Dewitt, Rob Benedict, Elliot Knight, and Simon Pegg have been added as cast members for the 4th season. The release date of the series is yet to be revealed.