Morgan Freeman to star in 'The Little Bedroom' remake

Actors Laurence Fishburne, Morgan Freeman and Kate Mara are teaming up for the upcoming English remake of The Little Bedroom, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Published: 15th February 2023 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Morgan Freeman. (Photo | Associated Press)

By Express News Service

It may be noted that The Little Bedroom (La petite chambre) is a Swiss drama film which marked the directorial debut of the writer-director duo Stephanie Chuat and Veronique Reymond.

The remake is written and directed by Stephanie Chuat and Veronique Reymond. According to reports, the remake is said to be a story about life, hope and heart. 
 

