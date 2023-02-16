Home Entertainment English

Ali Fazal unveils teaser of his Hollywood film 'Kandahar' with Gerard Butler

Ali Fazal will also be seen in 'The Underbug', 'Girls will be Girls', 'Metro In Dino', and in another Hollywood film 'Afghan Dreamers'.

Published: 16th February 2023 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

The 'Kandahar' cast.

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal on Thursday unveiled the official teaser of his upcoming Hollywood action thriller film 'Kandahar'.

Taking to Instagram, Ali shared the teaser which he captioned, "Watch the tease before the bang for my explosive action thriller, KANDAHAR. You'll get an idea whats about to Hit and whats about a miss. Just biking through the valley here. Exclusively in theatres on May 26th."

Helmed by Ric Roman Waugh, the film star popular Scottish actor Gerard Butler, Navid Negahban, Ali Fazal, Travis Fimmel and Elnaaz Norouzi in lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on May 26, 2023.

The film's description reads, "Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), an undercover CIA operative, is stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. After his mission is exposed, he must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding elite enemy forces and foreign spies tasked with hunting them down."

Ric Roman Waugh has previously helmed films including 'Angel Has Fallen', and 'Felon'.

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal will also be seen in the web series 'Mirzapur Season 3' which will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from that, he will also be seen in 'The Underbug', 'Girls will be Girls', 'Metro In Dino', and in another Hollywood film 'Afghan Dreamers'.

