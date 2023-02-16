Ishana Night Shyamalan turns director with The Watchers

By Express News Service

Ishana Night Shyamalan is all set to direct her debut The Watchers, an adaptation of AM Shine’s novel of the same name. The film has been acquired by New Line Cinema after a very demanding bid. The Watchers has been scheduled to hit theatres on June 7, 2024. The filming for the project is expected to begin sometime later this year.

The Watchers is a horror adventure novel set in the remote forests of Galway. Mysterious creatures in the forest house humans as pets. Mina, a young woman, escapes from the mysterious creatures when her car breaks down near the forest.

She remains inside a concrete bunker with other people that are kept in observation by the creatures after she escapes them. The rest of the story revolves around how they figure out the identity of the watchers (mysterious creatures) and why they keep humans inside a cage.

M. Night Shyamalan and Ashwin Rajan will serve as producers for The Watchers. Daughter of Night, Ishana found success as a screenwriter in Apple TV+’s Servant. So far, she has only worked as a second-unit director on films such as Old and Knock at the Cabin.



