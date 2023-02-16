Home Entertainment English

Ishana Night Shyamalan turns director with The Watchers

Ishana Night Shyamalan is all set to direct her debut The Watchers, an adaptation of AM Shine’s novel of the same name.

Published: 16th February 2023 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Ishana Night Shyamalan is all set to direct her debut The Watchers, an adaptation of AM Shine’s novel of the same name. The film has been acquired by New Line Cinema after a very demanding bid. The Watchers has been scheduled to hit theatres on June 7, 2024. The filming for the project is expected to begin sometime later this year.

The Watchers is a horror adventure novel set in the remote forests of Galway. Mysterious creatures in the forest house humans as pets. Mina, a young woman, escapes from the mysterious creatures when her car breaks down near the forest.

She remains inside a concrete bunker with other people that are kept in observation by the creatures after she escapes them. The rest of the story revolves around how they figure out the identity of the watchers (mysterious creatures) and why they keep humans inside a cage.

M. Night Shyamalan and Ashwin Rajan will serve as producers for The Watchers. Daughter of Night, Ishana found success as a screenwriter in Apple TV+’s Servant. So far, she has only worked as a second-unit director on films such as Old and Knock at the Cabin. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ishana Shyamalan The Watchers
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp