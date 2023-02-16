Home Entertainment English

May premiere for Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte 

Netflix also released a teaser of the spin-off that introduces us to the early days of Queen Charlotte and her rise to power after marriage with King George.

Published: 16th February 2023 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that a prequel spinoff series based on Bridgerton's character, Queen Charlotte, is in the making at Netflix. The streaming platform has now revealed the release date of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. It will premiere on May 4.

Netflix also released a teaser of the spin-off that introduces us to the early days of Queen Charlotte and her rise to power after marriage with King George. Actor India Amarteifio was reported to play the titular Queen Charlotte, and the first look images of her character have emerged online.

India will play the younger version of Queen Charlotte, originally portrayed by Golda Rosheuvel in the Bridgerton series. The series will follow the rise of Queen Charlotte and how her marriage to King George shifted the power dynamics and brought about societal change in the world of the series.

The cast of the upcoming spin-off also includes Corey Mylchreest, Arsema Thomas, Michelle Fairley, Sam Clemmett, Freddie Dennis, among others. Shonda Rhimes will serve as the executive producer in addition to being a writer. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will consist of six episodes. 

