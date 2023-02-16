Third season of Ted Lasso to begin streaming on March 15

By Express News Service

Apple TV+ super hit comedy series Ted Lasso’s third season is set to premiere on March 15. The first episode will debut on March 15, and a new episode will release every Wednesday on a weekly basis.

The third season will consist of 12 episodes. The series features Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, an American football coach roped in to manage a British soccer team despite having no experience.

The story follows how he makes up for the lack of knowledge with his optimism, underdog determination and biscuits.

Ted Lasso also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed and Sarah Niles. It is to be noted that the second season of Ted Lasso grabbed the most number of Emmys for a comedy for second year in a row with four wins.

