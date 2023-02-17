Home Entertainment English

Barry Keoghan to play 'Billy the Kid' in new biopic

Barry is Irish by birth like the real-life Billy the Kid and lost his mother at a young age. The film is therefore a passion project for the actor.

Published: 17th February 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan

By Express News Service

Barry Keoghan has been cast to play the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid in a new biopic, which is set to be directed by Bart Layton. Barry has been in the news recently ever since he received a nomination for The Banshees of Inisherin.

Barry is Irish by birth like the real-life Billy the Kid and lost his mother at a young age. The film is therefore a passion project for the actor. Barry reportedly first pitched the idea to Bart during their collaboration on the heist film American Animals. They came close to setting up the project but unfortunately, the attempt was delayed due to the pandemic. 

The film is written by Hunter Andrews and produced by Ed Guiney. The production for the film is expected to commence only in the first half of 2024. Barry Keoghan also appeared in The Batman as an Unseen Arkham Prisoner in 2022. He is awaiting the release of the Apple TV+ mini-series Masters of Air, in which he will be seen alongside Austin Butler. He will also appear in Saltburn, a heavily-promising film from Emerald Fennell. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Barry Keoghan Billy the Kid
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp