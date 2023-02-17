Barry Keoghan to play 'Billy the Kid' in new biopic

By Express News Service

Barry Keoghan has been cast to play the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid in a new biopic, which is set to be directed by Bart Layton. Barry has been in the news recently ever since he received a nomination for The Banshees of Inisherin. Barry is Irish by birth like the real-life Billy the Kid and lost his mother at a young age. The film is therefore a passion project for the actor. Barry reportedly first pitched the idea to Bart during their collaboration on the heist film American Animals. They came close to setting up the project but unfortunately, the attempt was delayed due to the pandemic. The film is written by Hunter Andrews and produced by Ed Guiney. The production for the film is expected to commence only in the first half of 2024. Barry Keoghan also appeared in The Batman as an Unseen Arkham Prisoner in 2022. He is awaiting the release of the Apple TV+ mini-series Masters of Air, in which he will be seen alongside Austin Butler. He will also appear in Saltburn, a heavily-promising film from Emerald Fennell.